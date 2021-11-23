Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 2,064 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.