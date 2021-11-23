Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

