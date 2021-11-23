Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Diageo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo stock opened at $207.77 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $210.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.04.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.