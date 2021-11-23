Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Amundi purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $260.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $141.16 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.29. The firm has a market cap of $249.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.78.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

