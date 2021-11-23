Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Research analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

EVgo stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 99,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. EVgo has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

