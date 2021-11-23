Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $41.80. Approximately 4,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Carbios SAS to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

