Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CAH opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

