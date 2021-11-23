CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.10

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 692253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Get CareDx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -117.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,658 shares of company stock worth $1,985,160 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.