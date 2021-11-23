CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.32 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.410-$1.430 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.70.

CarGurus stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $398,269.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,413,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,228,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,751 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,405. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarGurus stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

