Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Shares Down 6.2%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) shares dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $192.12 and last traded at $194.27. Approximately 1,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.08.

CZMWY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.42.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

