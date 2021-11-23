Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Sells $3,105,947.16 in Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $3,105,947.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Dennis Casey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of Carter’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $3,197,789.58.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $105.75. 423,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,095. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.46. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

