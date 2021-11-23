Casa Systems (CASA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA):

11/22/2021 – Casa Systems was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

11/22/2021 – Casa Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $6.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Casa Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

11/4/2021 – Casa Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CASA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 8,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,321. The company has a market cap of $426.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 65.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,796 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 11,972.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 187,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

