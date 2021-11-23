Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Sells $870,100.00 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CWST traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.01. 220,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,162. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 151.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

