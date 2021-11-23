Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.13

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.13 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 3109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.06.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,734 shares of company stock worth $6,087,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

