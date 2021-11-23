Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 38.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $21,373.01 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.63 or 0.00329582 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013354 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013446 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005239 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

