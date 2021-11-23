Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,201 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,170% compared to the average volume of 567 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,550,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,634 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,731,000.

ATXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,931. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

