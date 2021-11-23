CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTT opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $413.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

