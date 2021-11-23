Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Reduced by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.19. 76,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.28 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

