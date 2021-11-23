CBDAO (BREE) Market Cap Hits $45,801.80

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $45,801.80 and $159.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 48.4% against the dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

