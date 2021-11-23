CCUR (CCUR) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

CCUR (OTCMKTS: CCUR) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CCUR to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CCUR and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR Competitors 361 1331 1610 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 23.36%. Given CCUR’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CCUR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCUR and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million $12.23 million 0.00 CCUR Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 12.61

CCUR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR’s peers have a beta of -0.52, meaning that their average share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A CCUR Competitors 42.29% -34.73% 3.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CCUR peers beat CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

