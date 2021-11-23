CCUR (CCUR) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

CCUR (OTCMKTS: CCUR) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CCUR to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CCUR and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CCUR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|CCUR Competitors
|361
|1331
|1610
|58
|2.41
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CCUR and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CCUR
|$5.87 million
|$12.23 million
|0.00
|CCUR Competitors
|$4.06 billion
|$537.45 million
|12.61
CCUR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
CCUR has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR’s peers have a beta of -0.52, meaning that their average share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares CCUR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CCUR
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CCUR Competitors
|42.29%
|-34.73%
|3.75%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
CCUR peers beat CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About CCUR
CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
