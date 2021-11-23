Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.23

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.23 and traded as high as C$14.48. Celestica shares last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 177,658 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Celestica alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.70.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.