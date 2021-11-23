Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 39,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 44,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC)

Cell MedX Corp. is a biotech company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness. Its products include microcurrent therapy and eBalance systems. The company was founded on March 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

