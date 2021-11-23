Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.62

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 12063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

