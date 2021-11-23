Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Celsius were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

CELH opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.70 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

