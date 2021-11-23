Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading 6.1% Higher

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78. 479,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,637,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.68.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 3.02.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after buying an additional 12,561,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,159,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,333,000 after buying an additional 5,128,762 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,932,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after buying an additional 2,669,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,054,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,267,000 after buying an additional 671,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.