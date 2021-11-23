Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 22,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,966,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
CDEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.
The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 6.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.
In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,767 in the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
