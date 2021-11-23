Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 22,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,966,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

CDEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 6.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,767 in the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

