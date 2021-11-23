Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Price Down 6%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.51 and last traded at $46.74. Approximately 1,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 199,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.