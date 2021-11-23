Centric Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $161,027.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001370 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00027802 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

