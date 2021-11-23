Ceres Trading Up 53.2% Over Last 7 Days (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $273.80 or 0.00475573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $348,756.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00089912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.45 or 0.07492191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.78 or 1.00191390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 9,341 coins and its circulating supply is 7,091 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

