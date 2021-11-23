Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.60.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

