Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,239 shares during the period. Cerner makes up about 0.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

