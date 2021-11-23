Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Position Increased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises 1.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

