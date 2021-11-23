CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $1.76 on Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $102.28 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00003058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00073687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00089888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,334.11 or 0.07513296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,597.72 or 0.99847123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,342,542 coins and its circulating supply is 57,985,418 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.