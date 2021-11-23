Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,944 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Cerus worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,087. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

CERS stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

