Chainswap (ASAP) Tops One Day Volume of $20,078.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Chainswap has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $20,078.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00234564 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00088782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,361,215 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.