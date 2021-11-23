Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY)

Analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Lottery.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

LTRY stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Lottery.com has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lottery.com by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lottery.com by 14,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

