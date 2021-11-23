Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQU) Shares Up 1.7%

Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQU)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. 5,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 39,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at about $513,000.

