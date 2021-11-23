ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Research analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

CHPT stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 288,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,103. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,245,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

