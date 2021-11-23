Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 924,120 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 4,614.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 924,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares in the last quarter.

AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $425.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($45.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

