Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,538 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 145.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 268.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after purchasing an additional 374,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 17.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FUTU opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.60. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

