Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

