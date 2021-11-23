Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Clovis Oncology worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CLVS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $405.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

