Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 87,275 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 87,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 63,267 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123,507.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,883,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,107,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,827,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 757,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $465.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

