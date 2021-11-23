Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,873 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

