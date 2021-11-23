Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 146,598 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 146,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Latham Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,392,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,568,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,930,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

SWIM stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.