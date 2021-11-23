Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170,468 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $52,808.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $749.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.34. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

