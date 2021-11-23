Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 521,350 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,710 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $650.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.