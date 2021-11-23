Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,528 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Mitek Systems worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 499.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 474,012 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 96.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 400,928 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 192.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 411,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 411.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 270,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58 and a beta of 0.30. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

