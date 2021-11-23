Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,347 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of XL Fleet worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XL Fleet by 1,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 803,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of XL Fleet by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 340,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of XL Fleet by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:XL opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $646.32 million, a PE ratio of 232.12 and a beta of 0.49. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

