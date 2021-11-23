Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of ContextLogic worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 625.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 203,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. Analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WISH. Cowen cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,557,337.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $377,948.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,559,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,436,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

